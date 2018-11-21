Rumour Mill: Celtic star undergoes surgery | Hearts ace wants new deal | SPFL TV deal ‘better than EFL’

Daniel Arzani has successfully undergone surgery on his knee, Arnaud Djoum wants a new contract with Hearts, and Peter Lawwell insists the SPFL TV deal is better value than the EFL contract.

Daniel Arzani applauds the Celtic fans after being stretchered off on his debut. Picture: SNS

McLeish hails players after Israel win

Scotland manager Alex McLeish praised the resilience and intensity of his players as they emerged triumphant from a thrilling and dramatic Nations League finale at Hampden to guarantee a place in the Euro 2020 play-offs. (The Scotsman)

Djoum eyes new deal

Hearts midfielder Arnaud Djoum is keen to extend his stay with the Tynecastle club. The Cameroon midfielder, who signed for the Capital outfit in September 2015 following a spell at Lech Poznan in Poland, is out of contract at the end of this season. (Evening News)

Celtic star undergoes surgery

Celtic’s Manchester City loanee Daniel Arzani has undergone surgery on his injured knee. The young attacker suffered the devastating blow just minutes into his debut for the Ladbrokes Premiership champions. He revealed the successful surgery on his Instagram feed after going under the knife in Barcelona. (ESPN)

Update on injured Rangers duo

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reckons winger Ryan Kent is a “couple of weeks” away from fitness but Borna Barisic is “very close” to making a comeback. Kent has been sidelined since the win over St Mirren after suffering a hamstring injury, while 26-year-old Barisic hasn’t kicked a ball since September due to a calf issue. (The Scotsman)

Lawwell: Celtic worth more than golf

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell has called for greater appreciation from local and national government of his club’s value to the Scottish economy after a new study revealed they alone contribute more to the country’s finances than the entire value of golf tourism. (The Scotsman)

- Lawwell insists the new SPFL TV deal is better value per game than the EFL’s latest bumper contract. (Daily Record)

Boyle: Australia double ‘beyond wildest dreams’

Martin Boyle has described scoring twice on his first start for Australia as “beyond my wildest dreams”. Now the Hibs winger is hoping he’ll be part of the Socceroos squad which will be looking to retain the AFC Asian Cup when it is played in the United Arab Emirates in January. (Evening News)

