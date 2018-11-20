Rangers latest: Steven Gerrard gives update on injured duo

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reckons winger Ryan Kent is a “couple of weeks” away from fitness but Borna Barisic is “very close” to making a comeback.

On-loan Liverpool wideman Kent has been sidelined since the win over St Mirren earlier this month after the 22-year-old suffered a hamstring injury, while 26-year-old Barisic hasn’t kicked a ball since September due to a calf problem. Rangers take on Livingston in the Scottish Premiership after the international break, and Gerrard has updated Light Blues fans on the condition of the pair.

Steven Gerrard has given an update on two injured players. Picture: SNS Group

Speaking to Rangers’ website, Gerrard said: “The international break has come at a good time for Ryan.

“He is probably now a couple of weeks away.”

The Gers boss admitted that it might be too soon for Croatian defender Barisic to return against Gary Holt’s side, but indicated a decision would be made in the next 48 hours or so.

“Borna is very close; whether he is available for the weekend we will make a decision in the next couple of days,” Gerrard added.