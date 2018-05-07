Rumour Mill: Celtic star a doubt for cup final | Hearts face battle for United ace | Sutton slams ‘coward’ Naismith

Odsonne Edouard is a doubt for the Scottish Cup final, Hearts face a battle to land Scott Fraser, and Chris Sutton has labelled Steven Naismith a “coward”.

Hearts face battle for United ace

Hearts will face competition from Blackpool as they look to land Dundee United midfielder Scott Fraser on a pre-contract. Manager Craig Levein is an admirer of the player, who is currently battling along with his United team-mates to get the Tannadice side back in the Premiership. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic star a doubt for cup final

Brendan Rodgers has revealed that striker Odsonne Edouard is a major doubt for the Scottish Cup final after the Frenchman limped off during Sunday’s 3-1 win over Hearts with a hamstring injury. The player will be assessed over the coming days, though Rodgers conceded that his season could well be over. (Scottish Sun)

Odsonne Edouard limped off during Celtic's 3-1 win over Hearts. Picture: SNS

Sutton blasts Naismith for Brown ‘stamp’

Ex-Rangers attacker Steven Naismith once again found himself as an enemy of Celtic on Sunday afternoon after appearing to stamp on Hoops captain Scott Brown. This brought about a verbal attack by BT Sport pundit Chris Sutton, who branded the Hearts forward a “coward” for his actions. (The Scotsman)

Rodgers criticises Hearts

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accused Hearts of gamesmanship last night and claimed the grass on the Tynecastle pitch had deliberately been left too long. The surface was so overgrown, said Rodgers, that for the first time in his managerial career, a team of his had to bypass it by playing over rather than through the grass. (The Scotsman)

Gerrard ‘will give Rangers huge appeal’

The appointment of Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager will give the Ibrox club a universal appeal to potential transfer targets this summer, according to their on-loan QPR midfielder Sean Goss. The former Manchester United player, who is due to return to his parent club in the summer, admits the arrival of Gerrard heightens his desire to stay. (The Scotsman)

McGregor: Celtic were out for revenge

Callum McGregor admitted Celtic’s 4-0 defeat the last time they visited Tynecastle turned yesterday’s match into a revenge mission. “It was a good afternoon for us,” the midfielder said after the 3-1 victory. “We knew it was going to be difficult here, especially after the last result. It was in the back of the players’ minds and we wanted to put it right.” (The Scotsman)

Hearts sweat over fitness of duo

Hearts pair John Souttar and Kyle Lafferty are doubtful for Wednesday’s Edinburgh derby after sustaining injuries towards the end of yesterday’s 3-1 defeat by Celtic. Souttar felt tightness in his hamstring, while Lafferty had to be replaced in the 84th minute after crumpling in pain under a challenge. (Evening News)

Fraser reveals Flood rant

Scott Fraser has revealed how a half-time rant by Willo Flood inspired Dundee United to clinch a Premiership play-off semi-final clash with Livingston. Flood let rip at the interval as Csaba Laszlo’s side were fortunate to be only 1-0 down in Friday night’s quarter-final second-leg tie with Dunfermline at Tannadice. (The Scotsman)

