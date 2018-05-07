Sean Goss says Steven Gerrard will give Rangers huge appeal

The appointment of Steven Gerrard as Rangers manager will give the Ibrox club a universal appeal to potential transfer targets this summer, according to their on-loan QPR midfielder Sean Goss.

Former Manchester United player Goss is currently scheduled to return to his parent club this summer where he has two years remaining on his contract.

But the 22-year-old, who set up Rangers’ goal in their 1-0 win over Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday, admits the arrival of Gerrard heightens his desire to extend his stay in Scottish football.

Goss believes the presence of the former Liverpool and England captain at Rangers will prove a huge attraction to anyone offered the chance to sign for the club.

“The prospect of Steven Gerrard being here is massive,” said Goss. “He was an amazing player and someone I looked up to.

“Everyone is going to be interested in playing for him. I think playing under him would excite anyone. His experiences can only help Rangers.

“I definitely think there will be plenty interest from players down south. All you have to do is look at his career. He will be able to back that up with his experiences and help the players on the park week in, week out.

“The reaction all over the country to him being announced is huge. It is great for the club to get someone like that in.”

Goss, who was dropped by Graeme Murty in the latter weeks of his managerial tenure, made a positive impact as a substitute on Saturday as Rangers secured a win which keeps them on track for Europa League football next season.

“I’m just concentrating on playing football and I’ll see what happens with my situation at the end of the season,” added Goss.

“I still have time left on my QPR contract and I’ll think about what happens in the summer when the time comes.

“I have loved my time at Rangers. That’s why I was so gutted about being out of the team recently.

“I now want to enjoy the last week of the season and hopefully play in both games against Aberdeen on Tuesday and Hibs next Sunday. I want to get us where we want to be.

“It is a pleasure playing at Ibrox and it will be a great experience playing in front of packed crowds at Aberdeen and Hibs as well.

“It is a big chance for everyone to show the new manager what they can do. Everyone wants to impress him and, most importantly, we want to finish second in the Premiership and guarantee European football for next year.