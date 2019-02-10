Rumour Mill: Celtic’s chances of keeping Burke and Weah | Rangers star attacked en route to hospital | will Ryan Kent stay at Ibrox?

Brendan Rodgers gives an update on the prospects of keeping Oliver Burke and Timothy Weah, Greg Docherty was attacked in a car en route to hospital, and Gary McAllister admits it’ll be difficult to keep Ryan Kent at Rangers.

Celtic's Oliver Burke celebrates scoring against Hibs with Timothy Weah. Picture: SNS

Rodgers reveals chances of keeping Burke and Weah

Brendan Rodgers admits there’s zero chance of keeping Oliver Burke at Celtic Park beyond the summer, but does hold out hope that he may be able to keep Timothy Weah on a longer deal. Money would be a stumbling block in any pursuit of Burke. (Sunday Mail)

Gerrard on Power challenge

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he’ll be “interested” to see whether retrospective action is taken against Kilmarnock’s Alan Power, pictured. The midfielder appeared to kick Ryan Jack in the head midway through the first half of the 0-0 draw in the Scottish Cup fifth round. (Scotland on Sunday)

- Rangers star Andy Halliday believes Power should have saw red for the challenge, believing it to have been a case of “endangering an opponent”. (Sunday Mail)

Rangers star attacked en route to hospital

Rangers loanee Greg Docherty was attacked in a car while being taken to hospital. The midfielder, on loan at Shrewsbury, was forced from a clash with Bristol Rovers after suffering from blurred vision following a ball to the face. As he left the ground to go to hospital the car he was travelling in was pelted with objects. (Sun on Sunday)

McAllister on chances of keeping Kent

Rangers assistant boss Gary McAllister admits the ball is firmly in Liverpool’s court as to whether Rangers can keep Ryan Kent beyond this summer. The 22-year-old has been in great form this season and Rangers have stated their desire to keep him longer. However, with a contract that runs until 2022, he still very much remains a Liverpool player. (Sunday Mail)

Levein recalls time he was punched

Craig Levein is never likely to forget his introduction to Junior football. A raw teenager when he signed up to play alongside his big brother Paul at Lochore Welfare, he had the demands of the sport at that level quickly knocked into him, quite literally. (Scotland on Sunday)

Neilson blasts Collum

Dundee United boss Robbie Neilson claimed referee Willie Collum allowed his side’s win over St Mirren to turn into a kicking match by not sending off Saints skipper Paul McGinn for crashing into former team-mate Cammy Smith. Neilson was furious that Collum only produced a yellow card and his fury was compounded when the official did show a red to United’s Calum Butcher. (Various)