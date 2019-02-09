Steven Gerrard gives view on Alan Power’s kick at Ryan Jack

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he’ll be “interested” to see whether retrospective action is taken against Kilmarnock’s Alan Power, pictured.

The midfielder appeared to kick Ryan Jack in the head midway through the first half of the 0-0 draw in the Scottish Cup fifth round as the two contested a bouncing ball about 25 yards from Kilmarnock’s goal at Rugby Park. Referee Alan Muir booked Power over the incident, but retrospective action can still be taken by the SFA compliance officer if the official didn’t fully comprehend the severity of the foul at the time. Hamilton’s Darian MacKinnon saw a yellow card upgraded to a red earlier this season in a game against Kilmarnock after the compliance officer intervened.

Off the back of a week where retrospective punishment was handed down to goalkeeper Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor for a high challenge on Aberdeen’s Lewis Ferguson, and Alfredo Morelos received a three-game ban for violent conduct, Gerrard is looking for “consistency” from the governing body.

“Could Kilmarnock have gone down to ten men? No comment,” said Gerrard. “But I’ll be interested to see whether there’s a citing. I don’t know who points the citings out – but I’ll be interested to see what happens.

“Every manager is looking for consistency but I’ve got nothing else to say. We’ll go on and do what we have to do.”

Gerrard and opposing manager Steve Clarke indulged in a war of words during the week after the Killie boss also asked for more consistency from the compliance officer, believing Jermain Defoe to have gone to ground in a similar manner during Rangers’ 4-0 win over St Mirren that Jordan Jones had earlier this season, for which the Kilmarnock winger received a two-game ban for simulation.

Gerrard would later accuse Clarke of a “lack of class”, though there appeared to be no hard feelings between the pair as they each promised to meet in the manager’s office for a drink after the game.

Clarke said: “It’s okay, it’s all part of the game – no worries at all with Steven.”