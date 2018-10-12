Rumour Mill: Celtic legend blasts Rodgers | Scotland players ‘didn’t know formation’ | Tierney, Robertson ‘out of position’

The fall-out from Scotland’s 2-1 defeat in Israel and Celtic legend Willie Wallace has criticised Brendan Rodgers.

READ MORE - Pressure mounting on Alex McLeish after Scotland’s Haifa horror show

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers. Picture: SNS

Scotland players didn’t know formation

Scotland’s shambolic performance in Israel was underlined by Callum McGregor shouting over to the management staff during the first half in Haifa, asking if the formation was supposed to be a 4-5-1. (Scottish Sun)

McLeish defends defeat

Alex McLeish insisted Israel were no “mugs” after Scotland’s 2-1 Nations League defeat in the Sammy Ofer stadium on Thursday night. The national team boss also admitted that Scotland are not yet at the level where they should be qualifying for a major tournament. (Various)

Robertson: We’re out of position

Andy Robertson insists both he and Kieran Tierney want to play left-back and are currently being asked to play “out of position”. The Scotland captain started the Israel defeat at wing-back before being moved back following John Souttar’s red card. Celtic star Tierney, meanwhile, played as a centre-back in both a three and four-man back-line. (BBC)

READ MORE - Israel 2-1 Scotland: How the Scotland players rated

Celtic legend slams Rodgers

Celtic legend Willie Wallace has criticised manager Brendan Rodgers on a number of points, including the head coach’s insistence that the club cannot compete for a European trophy and his handling of summer signing Daniel Arzani. (Scottish Sun)

Door open for Lafferty return

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has left the door open for Kyle Lafferty to return to international football but made it clear he is deeply unhappy with the Rangers striker’s withdrawal from his squad. (The Scotsman)

Gazza’s Hall of Fame nomination withdrawn

Paul Gascoigne will not be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, after organisers performed a U-turn on their decision to nominate the former Rangers and England midfielder. (The Scotsman)

Gemmill flattered by Thistle link

Scot Gemmill has admitted he is flattered to be linked with the Partick Thistle job, but insists he’s concentrating on Scotland Under-21s’ massive game against Ukraine tonight. (The Scotsman)

Hearts shift 10,000 briefs

Hearts sold 10,000 tickets for their Betfred Cup semi-final clash with Celtic inside the first few hours of sales on Thursday. (Evening News)

READ MORE - 7 things that must happen for Hearts and Hibs to sustain a title bid