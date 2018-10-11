Paul Gascoigne’s Scottish Football Hall of Fame nomination withdrawn

Paul Gascoigne will not be inducted into the Scottish Football Hall of Fame, after organisers performed a U-turn on their decision to honour the former Rangers and England midfielder.

A statement issued tonight read: “Further to consultation with the Chair and members of the Scottish Football Hall of Fame committee, due to a number of factors including ongoing enquiries, and concerns over the state of Paul’s health, it has been decided to withdraw the nomination of Paul Gascoigne at the time from this year’s nomination process.”

The 51-year-old was due to be honoured for his contribution to the Scottish game, along with women’s legend Julie Fleeting.

Reports on Thursday morning suggested that members of the Scottish FA board were planning to boycott the ceremony if Gascoigne was inducted, citing previous instances of domestic abuse, racism and sectarianism.

The Scottish Football Hall of Fame Dinner takes place on Sunday October 21 at Hampden Park.

Gascoigne played 104 times for Rangers in all competitions between 1995 and 1998, scoring 39 times.