Rumour Mill: Celtic can win Europa League | Hearts loanee eyes permanent deal | plans to revamp SFA

Neil Lennon believes Celtic can win the Europa League, Hearts’ on loan midfielder Joaquim Adao is considering asking for a permanent move to the Tynecastle club, and there are plans to revamp the Scottish FA.

Plans to revamp SFA

Scotland’s top clubs have been discussing a possible change in how the Scottish FA works. Among the considerations is a proposal to create a new Scottish football body which shallows up the SFA. Another idea is to take the responsibility of running the national team away from the Hampden blazers and leave them in charge of governance, promotion and sponsorship. (Daily Mail)

Celtic can win the Europa League

Celtic should believe they can win the Europa League this season, according to former manager Neil Lennon. The Hibs boss helped the Parkhead side reach the Uefa Cup final in 2003 and can envision the current team doing likewise if they get past Zenit St Petersburg and begin to build up some momentum. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon has backed Celtic to go far in the Europa League. Picture: SNS

Adao keen on permanent Hearts deal

After just three games for Hearts, Joaquim Adao is considering asking parent club Sion to convert his loan deal into a permanent transfer. The Angolan midfielder is thriving in Scotland and could petition Sion officials for a longer stay if his family agree. Adao will be joined in Edinburgh by his wife and two children early next month, with his loan agreement ending in May. (Evening News)

Barton: Rangers are catching Celtic

Former Rangers flop Joey Barton believes his old side are “catching” rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership. The Light Blues were able to reduce the gap to nine points this past weekend with a 5-3 victory over Hamilton, while Celtic were held at home to St Johnstone. (The Scotsman)

Wright responds to Rodgers

Tommy Wright has quashed a potential war of words with Brendan Rodgers by insisting he agrees with the Celtic manager. Rodgers criticised St Johnstone’s players in the wake of the 0-0 draw at Celtic Park, saying they only play in the bigger games. Wright, though, says he took the comments of his fellow Northern Irishman as a compliment. (Daily Record)

Leave Celtic players at home - Lennon

Neil Lennon has advised Alex McLeish to leave Celtic players at home when the new Scotland manager picks his squad for the summer tour to Peru and Mexico. The Hibs manager won’t stand in the way of his own players if they are called up – indeed he will demand they go even if the Easter Road side are due to be involved in Europa League qualifiers. (The Scotsman)

- Hibs boss Neil Lennon has admitted he took a gamble in replacing leading scorers Anthony Stokes and Simon Murray with two unknown strikers in Florian Kamberi and Jamie Maclaren. (Evening News)

McLean: Aberdeen face toughest fight for second

Kenny McLean insists the challenge posed by Hibs and Rangers is the toughest Aberdeen have faced in the battle for second place during his time at the club. The Dons have finished runners-up to Celtic in each of the last three seasons but currently trail Rangers on goal difference. (Evening Express)

Ajer eyes another Zenit clean sheet

Kristoffer Ajer has helped Celtic keep 13 clean sheets in the 21 first team appearances he has made so far for the Scottish champions. If the rookie central defender can play his part in notching up another shutout in St Petersburg on Thursday night, it will represent the most significant step yet in his journey to becoming a key player for Brendan Rodgers. (The Scotsman)

Mourinho to meet McTominay

Jose Mourinho will meet with youngster Scott McTominay in a bid to resolve the player’s international future. The 21-year-old is eligible for both England and Scotland and has yet to decide which nation he wants to represent. (Scottish Sun)

