Joey Barton: Rangers are catching Celtic

Former Rangers flop Joey Barton believes his old side are “catching” rivals Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Light Blues were able to reduce the gap to nine points this past weekend with a 5-3 victory over Hamilton, while Celtic were held at home to St Johnstone.

Speaking on TalkSport, the retired midfielder also had a dig at Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

He said: “They’re doing well Rangers. Great win yesterday.

“Give Rangers a bit of credit, they’re catching Celtic, they’re only nine points behind them now.

Joey Barton played in one Old Firm match during his time in Scotland. Picture: John Devlin

“With Celtic drawing yesterday against St Johnstone, has the Brendan Rodgers bubble burst?”