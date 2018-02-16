Rumour Mill: Another bid for Alfredo Morelos | loan signings ‘good for Celtic’ | Murty denies Wilson claims

Rangers have rejected a fourth bid for Alfredo Morelos, Peter Lawwell believes loan deals can help Celtic’s reputation grow, and Graeme Murty insists Danny Wilson wanted to leave Rangers.

Alfredo Morelos is a wanted man. Picture: SNS

Another bid for Morelos

Rangers have rejected a fourth bid from Chinese side Beijing Renhe for striker Alfredo Morelos. Two South American sides have also contacted Rangers regarding the player as the Ibrox club desperately try to hold on to their top goalscorer. It is believed the latest bid was around £9million. (Scottish Sun)

Loan signings ‘improve Celtic’s reputation’

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell believes the signing of players like Patrick Roberts and Charly Musonda on loan can only improve the reputation of the club. The Parkhead supremo defended the transfer policy, saying Celtic only aim to get better with each window and that, in the long run, it will help the Ladbrokes Premiership side attract a better class of player. (Scottish Sun)

Murty denies Wilson claims

Rangers boss Graeme Murty has hit back at claims by former defender Danny Wilson that he was forced out of the club. The centre-back left for the MLS in the January transfer window, later claiming that director of football Mark Allen performed a U-turn over a new contract. Murty, though, says discussions were still ongoing and Wilson made it clear he wanted to go. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers hails Celtic players

Brendan Rodgers hailed his Celtic players for earning a fully deserved 1-0 first-leg lead against Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League last 32. The Scottish champions, beset by injury problems, produced a dominant display against their seeded opponents with Callum McGregor scoring the only goal of the match in the 78th minute. (The Scotsman)

McLeish set to be Scotland boss

Alex McLeish is to be appointed the new manager of the Scotland national team. McLeish will be officially unveiled on Friday, on a deal until 2020. Hampden chiefs have spent the last four months searching for Gordon Strachan’s successor but have now returned to the 59-year-old after seeing first choice Michael O’Neill knock back their offer. (The Scotsman)

Lennon eyes Aberdeen level

Neil Lennon will welcome Paul Hanlon and Darren McGregor back into the ranks for tomorrow’s league fixture but he says that there is still a void between his squad and the one his Pittodrie counterpart Derek McInnes has at his disposal. (The Scotsman)

Hearts run the rule over striker

Hearts are hoping that Ghislain Guessan could be the striker they have been looking for as they attempt to bolster their attacking line. The Ivorian forward has been brought in on trial and will train with the squad until Tuesday as manager Craig Levein and his coaching staff mull over his qualities. (The Scotsman)

Ross staying at St Mirren

Jack Ross is remaining at St Mirren, despite recent speculation linking him with a move away from Paisley. A club statement confirmed that an approach had been made for Ross on Tuesday night by Barnsley. It read: “The club reluctantly gave Barnsley permission to discuss their vacant managerial position with Jack, but he has decided he is committed to St Mirren.” (The Scotsman)

