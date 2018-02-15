Jack Ross staying at St Mirren, club confirms

Have your say

Jack Ross is remaining at St Mirren, despite recent speculation linking him with a move away from Paisley.

A club statement confirmed that an approach had been made for Ross on Tuesday night by Barnsley.

The statement read: “The club reluctantly gave Barnsley permission to discuss their vacant managerial position with Jack, but he has decided he is committed to St Mirren.”

Ross, who won the Ladbrokes Championship Manager of the Month award for January, has taken charge of 68 St Mirren matches, winning 36, drawing 11 and losing 21.

He joined the Buddies in October 2016 after a ten-month spell in charge of Alloa Athletic.

St Mirren chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: “We are delighted with the news that Jack remains committed to St Mirren.

“Jack has built something special here and has really pulled everyone together in the right direction.

“It is excellent news for the club and all focus is on trying to meet our targets for the season.”