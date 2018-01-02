Rumour Mill: Andy Halliday to return to Rangers | Brighton wish to quiz Dembele | Rangers close in on signing

Andy Halliday will return to Rangers shortly after his loan deal with Gabala was terminated early, Brighton wish to discover whether Moussa Dembele wants to join the club before submitting a bid, and Rangers are close to completing the signing of Jamie Murphy.

READ MORE - The 10 craziest Scottish football moments from 2017

Andy Halliday will return to Rangers. Picture: John Devlin

Halliday to return

Rangers have negotiated the return of Andy Halliday from his season-long loan six months early. The midfielder’s contract with Gabala didn’t have an early release clause, but Rangers chiefs engaged in talks with the Azerbaijani side and managed to come to an agreement which will see Halliday come back. (Scottish Sun)

Brighton wish to quiz Dembele

Brighton want to find out if Moussa Dembele would be happy to join the club before submitting a bid to Celtic. The Frenchman is wanted by several clubs with Stoke City, West Ham and Southampton also credited with an interest in the 21-year-old. (Daily Mail)

READ MORE - Brendan Rodgers tells Erik Sviatchenko he is free to leave Celtic

Rangers close in on Murphy

Rangers are closing in on a £1million-plus move for Brighton forward Jamie Murphy. The ex-Motherwell attacker hasn’t played for the South Coast club since late September and would reportedly be keen on a switch to his boyhood heroes. (Daily Mail)

Tosic only happy to leave if club wishes to sell

Celtic target Dusko Tosic has told his club Besiktas that he’d only be willing to leave if they wanted to cash in on him. Brendan Rodgers is said to be keen on the Serbian centre-back, who can also play left-back, and is reportedly weighing up a bid of around £2.5million. (Daily Record)

READ MORE - Five Scottish Premiership players who could move in January

Hibs braced for McGinn bids

Hibernian chief executive Leeann Dempster is fully braced for interest in prize asset John McGinn this month, but she insists the Easter Road club are not looking to sell their Scotland midfielder. A swathe of clubs have been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old, who has excelled in the Premiership this term. (The Scotsman)

Lafferty to miss red card appeal

Hearts will appeal the red card shown to Kyle Lafferty against Aberdeen, but the striker will be unable to make his case in person due to the team’s winter training camp in Spain. The Northern Ireland internationalist was dismissed by referee John Beaton after barrelling through Dons skipper Graeme Shinnie in the final moments of Saturday’s 0-0 draw. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - John Souttar: I’m in no hurry to leave Hearts

Strachan urges SFA to bin Hampden

Former Scotland boss Gordon Strachan insists his successor will have a much better chance of leading Scotland to a national tournament if the SFA decide to leave Hampden Park. With the exception of the 2-2 draw with England, Strachan says the best atmospheres he experienced during his last tenure came at Ibrox and Celtic Park. (Daily Record)

Morgan urged to fire St Mirren to promotion

St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson believes that departing midfielder Lewis Morgan can supply his team-mates with the perfect leaving present by firing them to the Championship title. The talisman is expected to complete a £500,000 move to Celtic this week, but will likely be loaned back to the Buddies for the remainder of the campaign. (The Scotsman)

READ MORE - The 10 greatest Scottish football moments of 2017