Lewis Morgan urged to fire St Mirren to title victory

St Mirren goalkeeper Craig Samson believes that departing midfielder Lewis Morgan can supply his team-mates with the perfect leaving present by firing them to the Championship title.

His superb individual goals gave the league leaders a 2-0 victory over nearest challengers Dundee United – and a five-point lead over them – in Paisley on Friday evening.

It took the Scotland Under-21 star’s haul for the season to 12 and Samson is convinced there are more to come even if, as expected, Morgan confirms that he will be joining Celtic in a £500,000 move this week.

Morgan will be a certain starter in this afternoon’s Renfrewshire derby against Morton at Cappielow and Samson expects their talisman to be available to them for the remainder of the current campaign.

“I don’t think the club are willing to let Lewis go to a club where he wouldn’t come back here,” said the 33-year-old. “That was what I’d heard at the beginning of the season and I don’t think anything has changed now.

“Within the dressing room and the club, we all know what Lewis is doing. As far as I’m aware, he’ll be a St Mirren player until the end of the season.

“He showed his quality against United. He wasn’t brilliant in the first half but then he popped up and showed that wee bit of quality for us and that made all the difference.

“Any team that has Lewis in it has a real advantage because he’s a fantastic talent and he’s got a real chance. Wherever he ends up going, they’ll be getting a top, top player.”

Jack Ross’s side have dropped five points in their two meetings with Morton and lost 4-1 on their last visit to Greenock. Samson is determined to atone for that today.

“In the first game against them this season we had a man sent off before half-time and they went on to win the game comfortably,” he said.

“We’ve not beaten Morton yet so it’s down to us to put that right and try to get a victory, although it really doesn’t matter if it’s Morton or anyone else; we have to try to win every game.

“It’s been a hard run of games and, as a group, I think we’re growing and getting stronger. We’re gaining belief.

“The manager has been trying to convince us from the very first day of the season that we can go on and win the league. We’ll certainly challenge and be up there. The more games you win, the more belief you get and if that keeps growing then who knows?”