Rumour Mill: Aberdeen join Hibs in battle for Celtic star | French side to bid £8m for Morelos | Rangers take on trialist

Aberdeen join Hibs in the pursuit of Lewis Morgan, Alfredo Morelos is a target of Nice, and Stefan Marinovic has joined Rangers on trial.

Nice to bid £8m for Morelos

Nice are ready to bid £8 million for Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos. The Ligue 1 side have identified the Colombian as their preferred target to replace Mario Balotelli, who is set to leave the club this month. (Daily Record)

Hibs and Aberdeen battle for Celtic star

Aberdeen will battle it out with Hibs to sign Celtic winger Lewis Morgan on loan until the end of the season. The Ladbrokes Premiership leaders will allow the 22-year-old to leave in January with Hull City also chasing his signature. (Daily Record)

Rodgers frustrated

Brendan Rodgers has admitted Celtic have been unable to improve their squad for “a number of transfer windows” as he continues his search for suitable January recruits. Rodgers insists Celtic may not make any further additions this month if the available targets do not meet the criteria he has set to enhance his first-team pool. (The Scotsman)

- Celtic are understood to be interested in striking a pre-contract deal for Wolves defender Dominic Iorfa. (The Scotsman)

- Maryan Shved, the Ukrainian winger linked with Celtic last week, has not travelled to Karpaty Lviv’s winter training camp. (The Scotsman)

Rangers take on trialist

Rangers have handed a trial to goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic, Steven Gerrard has confirmed. The 24-times capped New Zealand international is a free agent following his departure from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps, and is keen to earn a deal in the UK. (The Scotsman)

- Rangers will allow Wes Foderingham, Jordan Rossiter and Lee Wallace to leave the club on loan this month. (RockSport Radio)

Hibs complete signing

Hibs have completed the signing of Genoa midfielder Stephane Omeonga on a loan deal until the end of the season. The 22-year-old is available for selection for Wednesday night’s Ladbrokes Premiership match away to Motherwell. (The Scotsman)

Levein to stick with Doyle

After three successive clean sheets, Hearts manager Craig Levein will keep faith with goalkeeper Colin Doyle provided the Irishman’s form continues. “I gave Bobby [Zlamal] a fair run earlier on in the season so it’s up to Colin, really,” said Levein. (Evening News)

Erskine perplexed by Thistle exit

Chris Erskine began a new chapter in his career on Sunday when making his debut for Livingston, admitted it felt strange to not be wearing a Partick Thistle shirt and insisted he had little idea why he was pushed out of the club by manager Gary Caldwell. (The Scotsman)