Motherwell 2 - 2 Rangers: How the players rated

Each player involved in the clash at Fir Park rated out of 10.

Trevor Carson - 7

The Northern Irishman made an excellent stop from Jamie Murphy in the first half and kept Rangers at bay when the pressure was upped after the away side levelled.

Cedric Kipre - 7

Strolled the first half and produced crucial blocks in the second.

Tom Aldred - 6

Ruffled Alfredo Morelos but the Colombian ended up getting the better of him.

Charles Dunne - 6

Little to do in the opening 45 minutes but was too often caught on his heels in the second half against Daniel Candeias.

Richard Tait - 7

Great battle against Jamie Murphy and was brave in his positioning and runs.

Chris Cadden - 6

A few excellent forward runs but dropped out of the game and failed to get on the ball to give Well a foothold in the game.

Carl McHugh - 6

Offered a solid platform and was often the spare man in the first half. Like Motherwell in general his intensity fell after the interval.

Allan Campbell - 8

Superb in large parts, constantly ran off Graham Dorrans. Should have done better for the second Rangers goal but made up for it with a tenacious ending to prevent Rangers from dominating.

Elliot Frear - 6

Was on the periphery even when Motherwell were on top. Hooked when Rangers were controlling the game.

Curtis Main - 9

A great signing for the Steelmen. He embodied everything positive about the team with Bruno Alves, James Tavernier and Russell Martin all struggling to deal with him. Netted the penalty, almost scored a wonderful curling effort. Was the most consistent performer throughout.

Ryan Bowman - 7

Offered support to Main with the front duo causing all sorts of problems. Was left watching rather than participating for most of the second half before being replaced.

Substitutions

Stephen Hendrie (on for Freaer, 57) - 6

Gave Well a bit more solidity defensively.

Deimantas Petravicius (on for Bowman, 83) - N/A

Couldn’t get to grips with the pace and physicality.

Wes Foderingham - 6

A solid game from the No.1. Everything required of him he did competently.

James Tavernier - 6

An interesting 90 minutes from the captain. Ragdolled by Main for the second goal and mis-kicked the ball out for a throw-in which brought donkey noises from the Motherwell support. But pivotal role driving Rangers on after the interval, winning the penalty which brought them back into the game.

Russell Martin - 5

Not a good afternoon for the Scottish international. Caught the wrong side for the first goal and easily shrugged off for the second.

Bruno Alves - 5

The World Cup bound Portuguese was unnerved throughout, more interested in having a word with motherwell players or complaining to the referee than doing his job.

Declan John - 6

Was on the back foot in the first half which doesn’t suit him. Popped up in the box in the second half but has had better games.

Daniel Candeias - 6

The Portuguese winger looked like he wasn’t prepared for what Motherwell offered. Provided a threat after the break with a few excellent crosses.

Greg Docherty - 5

Rangers needed the likes of Docherty to step up and battle against the Well midfield but was outfought and outthought.

Graham Dorrans - 6

Spent a lot of the first half ball watching. Campbell ran off him for the second goal and continued to do so. Dug in and improved as the game progressed.

Jamie Murphy - 7

Rangers’ greatest threat. Went closest in the first half and Rangers tried to get him on the ball as much as possible. Wonderful goal.

Josh Windass - 5

Anonymous in the first half. A slight improvement in the second.

Alfredo Morelos - 7

There was a feeling the fiery forward may be sent off before half-time. In the second 45 he was excellent as Rangers enjoyed territorial domination. He wasn’t dangerous in the box but his work outside the box really was special.

Substitutions

Jason Cummings (on for Windass, 82) - N/A

Little chance to make an impact.

