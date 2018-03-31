Rumour Mill: Rangers report loss | Celtic keen on Scott Bain | Ally McCoist in demand

Rangers have reported a £1.1m loss, Celtic set to make Scott Bain loan deal permanent and Ally McCoist is wanted by two Australian clubs.

Rangers report £1.1m loss

Rangers have reported a £1.1million operating loss for the final six months of last year.

And the club revealed it had received £17.7m worth of loans by the end of 2017 - up almost £2m in the six months. ( Various )

Celtic to make offer for Scott Bain

Celtic will offer Scott Bain a permanent deal at the club following a string of impressive performances.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has been impressed by the 26-year-old goalkeeper who is out of contract at the end of the season with parent club Dundee. ( Various)

Ally McCoist wanted by Australian clubs

Ally McCoist could make a return to management next season in Australia, it has emerged. The former Rangers manager has been out of the game since leaving Ibrox in December 2014 and has returned to media work. However, his name has been put forward for two positions in the A-League – champions Sydney FC and strugglers Perth Glory. ( Scotsman )

Dave King makes £11m offer for Rangers shares after court battle

Rangers Chairman Dave King has agreed to bid for millions of shares in the club after losing a court ruling mandating him to make the offer to take his holding to nearly 70 per cent. ( Scotsman )

Ray Wilkins suffers heart attack

Former England and Rangers midfielder Ray Wilkins is critically ill after suffering a heart attack.

The 61-year-old is in intensive care at a London hospital after collapsing at his home on Wednesday. ( PA )

Dundee fighting for survival

Neil McCann believes the changes he’s implemented at Dundee since he took permanent charge last summer have the club heading in the right direction.

He said: “The first team is clearly the be all and end all, we must retain our status, but I think we’ve changed an awful lot this year.” ( Dundee Courier )

Andrew Smith: Graeme Murty shuts out ‘noise’ as Rangers critics close in

The passion of Graeme Murty this Easter-time seems pretty similar to the original one. It appears no time ago that, with 11 wins and a draw from 13 games, hosannas were being exclaimed loudly in his direction amid demands he be handed the job beyond the contracted stint of this season. Home losses to Celtic and Kilmarnock and the 43-year-old is now being crucified. A resurrection would be miraculous. (Scotsman)

Scott Sinclair commits future to Celtic

Scott Sinclair has poured cold water over speculation about his future by insisting he is at Celtic for their ten in a row quest.

The Parkhaed winger has been linked with a move back to England following interest from Bournemouth and Brighton, but he has maintained that sees his long-term future in Glasgow. ( Evening Times )