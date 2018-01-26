Search

How Kilmarnock’s summer signings have fared so far this season

Gordon Greer has been a veteran presence in the back-line. Picture: SNS
Gordon Greer has been a veteran presence in the back-line. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

The seventh of 12 articles looking at how every Ladbrokes Premiership club equipped themselves in the transfer market last summer. We rate each of the off-season recruits out of ten in the following picture gallery.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

SEE ALSO

How Aberdeen’s summer signings have fared

How Celtic’s summer signings have fared

How Dundee’s summer signings have fared

How Hamilton’s summer signings have fared

How Hearts’ summer signings have fared

How Hibs’ summer signings have fared