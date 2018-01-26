Search

How Hearts’ summer signings have fared so far this season

Ross Callachan and Kyle Lafferty, pictured with Esmael Goncalves, were both recruited during the summer. Picture: SNS
Ross Callachan and Kyle Lafferty, pictured with Esmael Goncalves, were both recruited during the summer. Picture: SNS
Share this article
0
Have your say

The fifth of 12 articles looking at how every Ladbrokes Premiership club equipped themselves in the transfer market last summer. We rate each of the off-season recruits out of ten in the following picture gallery.

Keep up with all the top football news and transfer gossip from Scotland and beyond with footballwire.co.uk

SEE ALSO

How Aberdeen’s summer signings have fared

How Celtic’s summer signings have fared

How Dundee’s summer signings have fared

How Hamilton’s summer signings have fared