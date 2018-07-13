Ex-Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings completes Peterborough move

Have your say

Former Hibs and Rangers striker Jason Cummings has completed a season-long loan move to Peterborough.

Jason Cummings was a prolific goalscorer during his time at Hibs. Picture: SNS

The 22-year-old spent the second half of last season at Ibrox after failing to cement his place in the first-team at Nottingham Forest.

Rangers decided against trying to bring the striker back to the club despite reportedly having a first-refusal clause inserted into the deal, and he found himself still frozen out by City boss Aitor Karanka when he returned down south.

Prior to his move from Easter Road in the summer of 2017, Cummings was viewed as one of the brightest prospects in Scottish football.

He netted 71 goals in 150 games and helped Hibs left the Scottish Cup in 2016 and the Scottish Championship crown a year later.

He will now look to reignite his career in England’s League One.

Posh boss Steve Evans said of the player: “I am delighted to sign Jason.

“When you sign a player of the calibre of Jason from a club the size of Nottingham Forest, you have to give credit and thanks to our chairman Darragh MacAnthony for sanctioning the move.

“Jason has a real work ethic and has a great habit of scoring goals.

“For me it is an outstanding addition to an already talented squad and I look forward to working with him.”

