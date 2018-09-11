Dutch winger Morad El Haddouti on radar of Scottish Premiership sides

Dutch winger Morad El Haddouti is interesting a range of Scottish Premiership clubs, including St Mirren.

The 20-year-old is currently with the under-23 side of NEC who play in the second tier of the Netherlands.

Talks have already taken place with clubs with a view to a transfer with the player keen to make a move in search of first-team competitive football.

The player started with De Graafschap before making the move to NEC, who are based in Nijmegen.

El Haddouti, who predominantly plays on the right wing, has started the season well and stood out with a number of key moments. He is seen as a tricky winger who can shift the ball between both feet as he dribbles at opponents and possesses impressive acceleration.

