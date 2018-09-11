Rumour mill: Alex McLeish justified by Scotland XI | Brendan Rodgers to have Arzani talks | St Mirren close in on defender

Scotland’s 2-0 win over Albania justified Alex McLeish’s line-up, Brendan Rodgers will sit down with Australia boss to discuss Daniel Arzani and St Mirren are closing on the signing of Anton Ferdinand.

• READ MORE: Scotland 2-0 Albania: Steven Naismith breathes life into McLeish’s reign

Scotland manager Alex McLeish celebrates at full time. Picture: SNS/Alan Harvey

Rodgers to have Arzani talks with Aussie boss

Australia boss Graham Arnold will have a meeting with Brendan Rodgers about Daniel Arazni. The 19-year-old was been signed on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City but he has been left out the club’s Europa League squad. Arnold hopes to find out more about how he will be used at Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Ferdinand closes in on St Mirren deal

New St Mirren boss Oran Kearney is set to make Anton Ferdinand his first signing. The centre-back has been training with the Buddies and is in talks over a deal. The 33-year-old is a free agent after leaving Southend United before 31 August. (Various)

McLeish justified by team selection

Scotland’s 2-0 win over Albania justified Alex McLeish’s team selection. The Scotland boss included Kilmarnock’s Stephen O’Donnell and chose Johnny Russell and Steven Naismith ahead of Leigh Griffiths in attack. “I work with the players every day, you guys don’t,” said McLeish. “I think I am well qualified to select who I choose.” (The Scotsman)

Aberdeen starlet signs new deal

Dean Campbell has signed a new long-term contract with Aberdeen. The 17-year-old became the youngest player to appear for the club when he made his debut as a 16-year-old against Celtic. He has signed a contract until 2021. (Aberdeen FC)

• READ MORE: Scotland 2-0 Albania: How the Scotland players rated

• READ MORE: Hampden jaded but still has plenty to offer Scotland

• READ MORE: Ross McCrorie takes lead from Rangers mentor Lee Wallace

Aberdeen fans call for clarity from SFA

An Aberdeen supporters group has called on the SFA to clarify its disciplinary system following the recent decision to uphold Michael Devlin’s red card against Kilmarnock. The centre-back was sent off after five minutes in the Don’s 2-0 defeat earlier this month for pulling down Eamonn Brophy. (The Scotsman)

Naismith had to save Scotland career

Steven Naismith felt he had to make an impact for Scotland during the current international break or his international career was done. The Hearts forward was left out of the original squad for the Belgium and Albania matches. However, injuries saw him called up and he netted against Albania in Monday’s 2-0 win. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Levein makes return after health scare

Craig Levein was back in the thick of it at Hearts following his health scare. The Hearts boss was rushed to the hospital last month and missed his side’s 4-1 victory over St Mirren. He was in the crowd for Hearts’ 2-1 victory over Hibs in the Reserve Cup. (The Scotsman)

McAteer hopes Gerrard won’t be like Roy Keane

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland midfielder Jason McAteer hopes that Steven Gerrard won’t have a similar management style to Roy Keane and called on the Rangers boss to have patience when dealing with players. He said: “I found that out with Roy Keane with Republic of Ireland and he got frustrated at times because some players just couldn’t do what he did.” (Daily Record)