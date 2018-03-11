Celtic’s Leigh Griffiths ties scarf to Ibrox during Old Firm game

Have your say

Despite missing the Old Firm encounter at Ibrox Leigh Griffiths enjoyed himself in the away end.

The striker joined the Celtic support in the upper tier of the Broomloan Stand alongside defender Marvin Compper.

He vociferously celebrated each goal and was even held up to wave a large Irish tricolour.

And he couldn’t resist opting for a favoured move, tieing a Celtic scarf around a railing at Ibrox.

The 27-year-old had previously tied a scarf to the posts at Ibrox after victory, while he got in trouble for doing the same aftr Celtic defeated Linfield in the Champions League qualifiers.

Celtic's Leigh Griffiths celebrates in the stands. Picture: SNS/Craig Williamson