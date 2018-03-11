Sky Sports make Clint Hill twitter gaffe before Old Firm game

Sky Sports had to delete a tweet previewing Sunday’s Old Firm encounter after including a picture of former Rangers defender Clint Hill.

The broadcaster have been criticised in the past for their attitude towards Scottish football with a proclivity to mix up the two Dundee clubs, while having problems matching the correct crest to the correct club.

However it extended to Rangers on Sunday morning when the Sky Sports Football account tweeted a link to a preview of the match to its 180,000 followers. A picture of Celtic captain Scott Brown was side by side with a picture of Clint Hill.

The person operating the account had not done their homework, Hill left the club last summer and currently plays for Carlisle United in the EFL League Two.

The tweet has since been deleted but not before Sky Sports Scotland retweeted it to their 96,700 followers.