Aberdeen target former Rangers striker Kenny Miller

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has made former Rangers forward Kenny Miller a key transfer target according to the Daily Record.

• READ MORE: Ovie Ejaria hoping Rangers move boosts his Liverpool career

Kenny Miller is an Aberdeen target. Picture: SNS/Craig Foy

The 38-year-old is available on a free after leaving the Ibrox following the expiry of his contract.

McInnes is a big admirer of the former Hibs and Celtic striker, failing in a deal to bring Miller to Pittodrie on the last day of the January transfer window.

The Dons are returning for Miller despite his advancing years as they look to add to their attack.

They face competition from Livingston, who are understood to be keen on offering a player/manager role, and potentially Hibs, while Miller has offers from abroad.

Miller exited Rangers in controversial circumstances after being suspended by the club after an alleged dressing room clash with Graeme Murty after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Celtic.

• READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Aberdeen move for Kenny Miller | Livi fail in Henrik Larsson pursuit | Dembele to stay at Celtic