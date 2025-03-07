'Chronic': 58-cap Scotland star could face surgery to cure injury issue as doubts emerge for key play-off tie
Injured Scotland midfielder Ryan Christie could go under the knife this summer in a bid to cure a chronic groin issue.
Christie, capped 58 times by Scotland, has emerged as a key player for his club Bournemouth as they challenge for the European places in the Premier League. The Cherries currently sit seventh in the top flight of English football are also in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Christie has started 24 times in the league this term under current Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola, but the 30-year-old missed last week’s FA Cup penalty shoot-out win against Wolves and could also be missing on Sunday when Iraola’s side play at Tottenham back in the EPL.
As a result, Christie is now doubtful for the Scotland’s Nations League A relegation play-off later this month against Greece, with national team manager Steve Clarke set to name his squad at the start of next week. His absence would be a blow to Clarke, with the former Celtic and Inverness Caledonian Thistle man a mainstay of the group.
On Christie’s condition, Iraola said: “Ryan’s (injury) is something chronic. He’s dealing with some pain and I think it’s a situation that we will have to manage day by day.
“I’m not ruling him out. I trust Ryan a lot. He knows his body. Sometimes he’s feeling OK and he trains and says, ‘I’ll give it a go’, sometimes he’s in some pain.
“So it’s not an easy situation to deal with during the season. Probably he needs some rest, but obviously he wants to continue playing.
“We will continue to deal with it. We are probably thinking about surgery or something like this and it’s better for everyone if it’s in the summer.
“But I’m not Ryan Christie and he has to see how he feels, if he can play or can’t play, decisions with the doctor, but he’s pretty good at managing it.”
