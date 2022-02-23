Charlie Adam set to trigger new Dundee deal as all eyes on Mark McGhee team sheet

Influential skipper Charlie Adam is poised to trigger an automatic contact extension if he features at Dens Park as Dundee attempt to haul themselves off the bottom of the Premiership table.

All eyes will be on Mark McGhee's first home team sheet since being named manager last Thursday following James McPake's surprise sacking.

Adam, who turned 36 in December, signed a deal in September 2020 which guarantees another year’s contract providing he plays in half of Dundee’s league games in his second season at the club.

Dundee captain Charlie Adam will trigger a contract extension if he plays against St Mirren tonight. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Although he has missed several games through injury and was left out of last Sunday’s trip to face Celtic, he has already made 18 league appearances. If he is involved at Dens Park this evening it will be his 19th appearance – the magic figure in a 38-match league season.

McGhee yesterday confirmed Adam was back in the squad and in line to play against the Paisley side with Dundee desperate to secure the win required to leapfrog St Johnstone.

“Obviously the clause is there, so I am relaxed,” Adam told The Scotsman in an interview in December. “There are too many games coming up to think about (what it means for) me personally.”

The veteran midfielder has often proved the key figure this season. Dundee have picked up 21 points to date and only one of those – a 0-0 draw against Livingston in September – was earned when Adam did not start or come on as substitute. They have lost all of the other seven league games in which he has been absent.

Adam, who grew up a fan of the Dens Park club, will hope he is not spending the extra year in the Championship – as will Dundee. It was revealed last month that the midfielder was on £3,500 a week at Dens Park. The figure was revealed when the player was being sentenced after pleading guilty to a drink driving charge.

Adam has not yet played under McGhee for Dundee having missed Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Celtic Park. They did work with each other when McGhee was assistant manager of Scotland.

Adam has stressed how sorry he was to see McPake leave Dundee. “Sad to see the manager leave the club today, a good man who will always be remembered at Dundee," he tweeted last week.

“I want to thank him for all he’s done on and off the pitch for me, I wish him well. I am sure it won’t be long until he’s back in work.”

McPake gave Adam the chance to finish his career at his boyhood favourites and appointed him skipper.