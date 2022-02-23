Celtic warning, Rangers UEFA tie 'not over', VAR talks, Scotland star in demand in Spain, Aaron Ramsey and Alfredo Morelos: SPFL football transfers and news

Borussia Dortmund will be in town for the Europa League knock-out second leg at Ibrox, where Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s league champions enjoy a two-goal advantage at the halfway stage following last week’s pulsating 4-2 win in Germany. It’s an eagerly anticipated night on Edmiston Drive for the Rangers support- and Alfredo Morelos who could go clear of his Colombian counterpart Radamel Falcao in the competition’s goalscoring charts if he finds the net as he did once – and almost twice - last week as he continues his European scoring record bid.

Celtic trail by a similar two-goal margin to the Bundesliga Borussaa as they head to Norway to face Bodo/Glimt in the Conference league – and the trip to the Arctic Circle won’t be easy for Ange Postecoglou’s side either – especially with the wintery weather predicted which has already played a part in Celtic’s pre-match preparations for the crucial clash.

As the countdown to each big game continues, more and more players and pundits are having their say – on the squads and the game – and many are insisting that both are in the balance with 90 minutes gone, and 90 minutes still to play – and the away goals rule abolished means more chance of extra-time and penalties if either deficit can be levelled.

It will all transpire on Thursday evening when Celtic kick off in the Arctic Circle in the tea-time kick-off before Rangers’ big night at 8pm.

Staying on the continent, there has been some speculation in Spain over a Scotland star and in England, another has received some news on his playing prospects.

Closer to home, the VAR debate continues with more talks on the analysis system planned for next week – timely given then incidents that prompted several talking points in Sunday’s matches between the Old Firm and the two Dundee teams.

That, and much more, is making the headlines on Wednesday, February 23. Scroll through for the latest news, views and stories, below.

1. VAR talks Talks over bringing in VAR to Scotland will cost top flight clubs £100,000 each, it has been suggested. More discussions within the SPFL will be held next week. (The Scotsman)

2. Weather Warning Celtic's trip to the Arctic Circle on Thursday could come complete with snow, thunderstorms, 50mph gales and sleet according to Norwegian weather experts (Scottish Sun)

3. Clasico links Kieran Tierney has already been linked with Real Madrid, now reports in Spain have suggested Barcelona are monitoring the Scotland and Arsenal defender, the Daily Record has reported. (Daily Record)

4. Russian escape Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli has been handed a Parkhead exit route and a loan move to FC Ufa in Russia. (Various)