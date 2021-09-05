Window shopping: How Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hearts, Hibs and all Premiership clubs rated out of ten with transfer dealings

Hearts sporting director Joe Savage had a positive impact on the Gorgie side's recruitment. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Aberdeen – 7.5/10

The Dons have a better and more rounded squad than last season, there is no question. Straight away, Scott Brown and Declan Gallagher were players who gave Aberdeen a formidable spine. Christian Ramirez won over fans with early goals and a willingness to engage off the field. As deadline day approached there were areas which still needed improving and they arrived with David Bates bringing international experience to the defence, Matty Longstaff adding talent and a vibrancy to the middle of the park and Austin Samuels and Marley Watkins providing the attack with much-needed dynamism. Niall McGinn and Jonny Hayes don’t have the influence they once did at Pittodrie, which could see wide areas a focus of frustration from fans.

Celtic – 6.5/10

Ange Postecoglou used his knowledge of the Japanese market to bring in Kyogo Furuhashi. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Ange Postecoglou was up against it from the moment he was appointed. He took over a club which needed substantial surgery on and off the field with fans at a low ebb after the team failed to win ten in a row. There were plenty of rumours of wantaway stars to throw into the mix. His coaching powers can be seen in a revitalised Anthony Ralston. He pulled off one of the best bits of business by recruiting Kyogo Furuhashi. The jury is very much out on Carl Starfelt, however. Key players Kristoffer Ajer, Odsonne Edouard and Ryan Christie have all left but the squad as a whole looks in better shape. Depth at left-back and a holding midfielder are areas of concern, as shown in the loss to Rangers last weekend.

Dundee – 6.5/10

The Dens Park side were heading for an underwhelming window – then they signed Leigh Griffiths. The striker, returning to the club he played for between 2009 and 2011, could have a transformative impact on Dundee's season. His goal scoring stats still hold up despite a difficult few seasons. The 31-year-old will be the team's focal point and if he plays regularly, he will score. James McPake has not made huge changes to the side which won promotion with Luke McCowan adding to the team’s attacking threat. Right-back is an area which still needs improving, while a number of other areas, aside from striker, lack depth if there are injuries or a loss in form.

Dundee United – 6/10

The goalkeeping position has been strengthened with Benjamin Siegrist and Trevor Carson arguably the best pairing behind Allan McGregor and Jon McLaughlin at Rangers. Charlie Mulgrew and Scott McMann have improved the defence. Dylan Levitt arrives with a good reputation in midfield, as does winger Ilmari Niskanen, a Finnish international. It is in the final third where the team are much weaker. Tam Courts doesn’t have Lawrence Shankland following his move to Belgium and the striker has not been replaced. United look in a more positive place to create chances but neither Marc McNulty or Nicky Clark, who both have their qualities, are not Shankland.

Hearts – 8.5/10

For the first time in a long time, Hearts didn’t overhaul the squad. Manager Robbie Neilson and sporting director Joe Savage preached patience as they focused on quality over quantity. Beni Baningime already looks like one of the best bits of business anywhere in Scotland and Alex Cochrane has fit seamlessly into the backline. There are also huge positives over the business the club did in bringing the average age of the squad down, moving on players who simply weren’t good enough or didn’t fit into Neilson’s plans. On top of that, Hearts held on to key players like John Souttar. Issues may be the lack of signing for the wing-back area or depth at No.9.

Hibs – 8/10

The Easter Road side featured prominently in the transfer window. They landed a coup in Jake Doyle-Hayes, signing the Irishman on a free. There was plenty of speculation surrounding Kevin Nisbet but no tempting offer Hibs was forthcoming. There was the will-he-won’t-he with Leigh Griffiths and a possible return. Then there was Jamie McGrath. Hibs tried to land him late on from St Mirren but bungled their chance. All in all, however, Jack Ross’ side are stronger than what they were. They could have done with another forward due to injuries and depth at right-back but they still have a squad which should be challenging for third.

Livingston – 4.5/10

It's been a difficult start for Livingston. They have faced three of last season’s top four, while David Martindale has overseen the arrival of 14 players. Jon Guthrie and Scott Robinson are the key losses but only one has been replaced. Bruce Anderson has that pest factor, and arguably is more of a goalscorer than Robinson. Guthrie hasn't been replaced. The one area where Livi don’t look so assured is in the centre of defence. Ayo Obileye has been playing there but he was at his best for Queen of the South in midfield. Beyond Anderson, it is hard to see where goals are coming from. Stephane Omeonga, however, is one of the most intriguing signings in the Premiership. With so many players coming in, it will be interesting to see if Livi can continue that team spirit which has been so beneficial in their rise through the leagues.

Motherwell – 7/10

It is not easy for any team anywhere to replace players who had the influence and quality Devante Cole, Allan Campbell and Declan Gallagher did, even if the latter two didn’t quite hit the heights last season. Graham Alexander looks to have done some decent work. Jordan Roberts was an important pick up on deadline day to add more to the wide areas, Kevin van Veen has cult hero potential and has made a good start in attack, as has Callum Slattery in midfield. There are options in the centre of defence with Sondre Solholm Johansen, Juhani Ojala and Darragh O'Connor all added. A game-changing player in the midfield is something which is missing but goalkeeper Liam Kelly was a massive re-signing.

Rangers – 6/10

It wasn't a spectacular transfer window at Ibrox but it was a stable one. Steven Gerrard's starting XI may not have been improved upon, but the squad hasn't been weakened. Without Champions League group stage football and no significant sale, it would have been difficult to sign the players who would have raised the level further. Instead, Juninho Bacuna, Fashion Sakala and John Lundstram are arguably improvements on the likes of Bongani Zungu, Greg Stewart and Jordan Jones, even if Sakala and Lundstram haven’t overly impressed yet. Bacuna offers versatility in midfield but what the Ibrox side still lack is someone who can operate as a winger, providing Gerrard and Michael Beale another string to their tactical bow.

Ross County – 3/10

Malky Mackay has focused on the English market, using his contacts down south to land ten players, five of which are on loan. Harry Clarke, Jack Burroughs, Joseph Hungbo, Jack Baldwin and Jake Vokins are just some that have ventured north. As with every transfer, there is an element of risk. But such a number who arrive without experience of Scottish football has taken that risk on to another level. There are strong Lee Clark signing 11 at Kilmarnock vibes. You look around the Ross County squad and there is so much of the unknown about it and a team lacking those reliable ‘been there and done it in the Scottish top-flight’. The Staggies could prove to be the surprise of the season but the realist in us all suggests another relegation fight and you have to wonder how the squad will be set for such a battle. A lot rests on Ross Callachan, a summer arrival from Hamilton.

St Johnstone – 4/10

Up until the start of deadline day, St Johnstone were heading for a much higher score. Losing Jason Kerr and Ali McCann has been painted as a disaster, only natural for the way it happened, knocking the stuffing out of the Saints support. Kerr was the captain who brought a thrust from defence, while Ali McCann was the Swiss-army knife in midfield. Callum Davidson has been able to hold on to defenders Jamie McCart and Shaun Rooney, while adding a bit more depth to his squad. Midfielder Cammy MacPherson is a shrewd pick-up from St Mirren, Ali Crawford is proven at Premiership level, while Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen brings a bit of that unknown excitement. The St Johnstone squad is still good.

St Mirren – 5/10

Jim Goodwin has been building a solid squad in Paisley. This summer he added an abundance of Premiership experience with Scott Tanser, Curtis Main, Alan Power and Charles Dunne averaging more than 90 top-flight appearances. Holding on to Jamie McGrath was a huge relief for Buddies fans but they will miss Jonathan Obika, Ilkay Durmus and most certainly midfielder playmaker Jake Doyle-Hayes. St Mirren look like they won’t play the easiest football on the eye, with two willing, mobile forwards, wing-backs who will deliver crosses, a midfield that will have brawn rather than beauty and then McGrath to do something special. There isn't much variety in the squad with the team lacking wingers or wide forwards who would allow Goodwin to change from the 3-5-2 system, offering creativity, goals or penetration.

