'Why would he go down to the Premier League' - Celtic legend in Ange Postecoglou to England question

Kenny Dalglish understands why there has been reported interest in from English clubs in Ange Postecoglou – but has queried why the Australian would leave Celtic.

Joel Sked
By Joel Sked
Published 20th Mar 2023, 19:44 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 19:44 GMT
Postecoglou has been linked with a number of Premier League jobs when vacancies have appeared, including Leeds United and Everton. The latest could be Crystal Palace who parted with Patrick Viera, while he is reportedly an option for Tottenham Hotspur when they likely move on from Antonio Conte.

The Australian has won plenty of admirers for the work he has done since moving to Celtic in the summer of 2021. As well as guiding the team to three trophies, he has built an impressive squad which plays entertaining and exciting football.

Celtic legend Dalglish, who was promoting Viaplay’s coverage of Scotland’s Euro 2024 qualifying double header with Cyprus and Spain, admitted English clubs would be “stupid” not to approach Postecoglou but believes the grass is not necessarily always greener for a manager.

"They'd be stupid not to ask him, but as someone said, it's manners to wait until you're asked," he said. “Even if he was asked, I don't know if he would go.

"Are you trying to say that Celtic isn't as big an adventure as some of the clubs that were allegedly interested in him? Why would he go down to the Premier League to get relegated, or to one of the teams threatened with relegation. He'd rather be at Celtic looking to win trophies. But it always comes up, when you're doing well, there's always someone else interested. And so they should be."

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou has been linked with numerous Premier League jobs. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)
