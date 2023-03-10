Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou to be on Tottenham Hotspur manager list with 'inevitable' Antonio Conte exit

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are likely to consider Ange Postecoglou as a candidate to replace Antonio Conte.

The Italian is under increasing pressure in the hotseat at Spurs following a meek exit in the Champions League to AC Milan. The former Juventus and Chelsea head coach’s record has slipped to 1.77 point per game, his worst return in over a decade. Speaking after the midweek he was non-committal over his future with his deal set to expire in the summer. “I’m under contract at Tottenham, then we will decide at the end of the season with the club.”

The Daily Telegraph reports it is “inevitable” Conte will depart Spurs who are currently fourth in the Premier League but face pressure from a resurgent Liverpool and Newcastle United. With that Daniel Levy is set to consider a shortlist of possible contenders to become the club’s new head coach. According to the report, Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou features on such a list. He would likely be considered a candidate alongside former Spain and Barcelona boss Luis Enrqiue, ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, Luciano Spaletti who is guiding Napoli to the Serie A title and Roberto De Zerbi, the Italian who has impressed since taking over at Brighton.

It is no surprise Postecoglou has been touted as a Conte replacement having been mentioned whenever a vacancy in the Premier League appears. He was understood to be an option for Leeds United when they sacked Jesse Marsch. It follows an eye-catching time at Celtic Park with three trophies so far in less than two full seasons. If we as to take over at Spurs his first job would likely to be to convince Harry Kane to stay to try and win a trophy.

The Australian reached 100 games in charge for Celtic with the 3-1 win over Hearts during the week, a milestone recognised by the Green Brigade.

“I appreciate the support I have had from the fans since the day I arrived,” he said. “I haven’t felt anything but support, even when it wasn’t that evident what we were doing. They got behind me and the team and that has never been lost on me. I want to repay that and I try to do that on a daily basis.”