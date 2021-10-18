Celtic face Ferencvaros on Tuesday - but not under the lights.

The match has an unusual date and kick-off time for a Europa League match, with a Tuesday scheduling a 3.30pm almost unheard of for a tournament that is, with the odd exception, played on a Thursday.

Neither Celtic or Rangers are permitted to play at home on matchday four due to COP26 – a global UN climate change conference that is being held in Glasgow from October 31 to November 12 – so both teams have to play at home on matchday three instead.

Police Scotland, stewarding companies and other match day service providers do not want Celtic and Rangers to play at home on the same day, meaning that Celtic’s fixture was switched to a Tuesday. Rangers’ home match against Brondby remains on Thursday.