Who is Ange Postecoglou? New favourite for Celtic manager job after Eddie Howe blow

Yokohama's coach Ange Postecoglou has been named the new favourite to be Celtic boss.

Celtic’s move to make Eddie Howe their new manager has collapsed after the club said talks had ended for ‘reasons outwith both his and Celtic’s control.’

Howe looked set to take over at Parkhead this summer, after agreeing terms to replace Neil Lennon.

However, the deal collapsed on Friday amid claims that there were issues with the coaching team that Howe wanted to bring with him, although other reports suggested transfers may be an issue. Whatever the reasons, the former Bournemouth boss won’t be the replacement for Lennon, leaving the Glasgow giants frantically exploring Plan B.

A club statement said: “As part of the ongoing process we have engaged with a number of candidates. We fully appreciate our fans will be seeking clarity on this matter and we aim, very shortly, to announce the appointment of a manager with the quality and desire to take Celtic forward and bring further success to our supporters.”

That could be Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, who rocketed into the betting as the new favourite, ahead of Scotland boss Steve Clarke, Lucien Favre, Jack Ross and Roy Keane.

Who is Ange Postecoglou?

Postecoglou is the current Yokohama F.Marinos boss, and won the league title in 2019.

He began his managerial career claiming silverware with South Melbourne before winning two A-League championships with Brisbane Roar.

Postecoglou then took over the Socceroos, leading the national team into the 2014 World Cup. He left after securing qualification for the 2018 World Cup.

The 55-year-old moved to Yokohama in December 2017 and led them to the final of the J-League Cup, before claiming the J-League championship in 2019.

What has Postecoglou said?

Postecoglou has been linked with jobs back in Australia, but says he is committed to working overseas.

He said: "As a family we've made a decision we're going to stay overseas for the rest of my career and see where else we can make an impact. Maybe it's here [Japan], maybe I stay awhile and build something special, or it could be somewhere else.

"It's just about producing football teams that play a certain way. The way that my old man liked watching teams play – that's always the major draw point for me.

"I want to produce teams that play a certain way that gets people talking and have success obviously, because if I don't have success, I'm not going to have a job.”

Next Celtic manager odds