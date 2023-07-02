When VAR will be used in Viaplay Cup - change from 2022/23, 'improvements', television impact

Last campaign saw the technology used in the semi-final and final of the competition after it was introduced to Scottish football from October. However, it will be in operation in the knockout rounds but not in the group stage phase which gets under way in less than two weeks’ time.

VAR’s use in the Viaplay Cup, confirmed in the competition’s regulations, will be similar to how it was used in the Scottish Cup last season. In the second round and quarter-final, if the match is televised at a Premiership ground VAR will be in operation. For games at Premiership grounds which are not televised, the technology can be used if both teams agree to cover the costs of VAR or one of the teams involved are willing to cover the full costs. For the semi-final and final at Hampden Park it will be used.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster admitted he is hoping for “improvements" with VAR this season after a number of controversial moments last campaign with the technology and its use coming in for criticism.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult start with new technology and a new way of operating and wherever VAR has been implemented across Europe you've seen that," Doncaster told Sky Sports . "We knew it wasn't going to be plain sailing, Ian Maxwell, the chief executive of the Scottish FA had said as much before it got switched on, and there were some teething problems, there's no doubt about that. But certainly looking at what's happened in England, with the work that Howard Webb has been carrying out, I think there are improvements that can be made. Our team are working hard with the Scottish FA and we'll hopefully see improvements in the season ahead and it will be a slightly smoother process than it has been at times this season.

"Scottish football is all about passion, drama and excitement, hopefully just onfield this season, but it is Scottish football. We know there are going to be issues behind the scenes because there always are. But I do certainly hope that we'll see the focus being on on-field matters this season."