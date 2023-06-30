SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster admits he is braced for another season of off-field “issues” in Scottish football but hopes that the performance of VAR will improve.

The video assistant referee technology has come under some heavy criticism since it was introduced to the Premiership in October last year, with a number of controversial decisions including red cards which were overturned following appeal.

Doncaster insists talks are ongoing between the SPFL and Scottish FA to ensure a smoother use of the system when the new league season rolls around at the start of August.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult start with new technology and a new way of operating and wherever VAR has been implemented across Europe you've seen that," he told Sky Sports News.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster hopes the performance of VAR will improve next season. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

"We knew it wasn't going to be plain sailing, Ian Maxwell, the chief executive of the Scottish FA had said as much before it got switched on, and there were some teething problems, there's no doubt about that.

"But certainly looking at what's happened in England, with the work that Howard Webb has been carrying out, I think there are improvements that can be made. Our team are working hard with the Scottish FA and we'll hopefully see improvements in the season ahead and it will be a slightly smoother process than it has been at times this season.