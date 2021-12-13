When are Celtic and Rangers European draws? How to watch draw for Europa League and Conference League play-offs

The Europa League final will take place in Sevilla. (Photo by OZAN KOSE/AFP via Getty Images)

What has changed this year?

There are now three rather than two European competitions. Due to the introduction of the Conference League there has been a slight tweak to the knockout rounds of Uefa’s second and third tournaments with the addition of a play-off round after the group stages.

What does it mean?

Rangers finished second behind Lyon in their Europa League group so they will enter the play-off round for a place in the last 16 of the tournament. They will meet one of the third-placed teams dropping down from the Champions League group stages.

Meanwhile, due to finishing third in their group, Celtic dropped into the Conference League and will face one of the teams who finished second in the Conference League group stages.

When is the draw?

The draw takes place this afternoon (Monday, December 13) at 12pm in Nyon, Switzerland.

Who can Rangers be tied with?

RB Leipzig, Porto, Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona, Atalanta, Sheriff Tiraspol, Sevilla, Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Who can Celtic be tied with?

Maccabi Tel Aviv, Partizan, Bodø/Glimt, Randers, Slavia Prague, PAOK, Qarabağ, Vitesse/Tottenham.

When will the games be played?

Both competitions will come back in February with the first-leg taking place on February 17 and second-leg on February 24.

How to watch the draw?

With BT Sport the broadcaster of the Europa League in the UK they will show the draw. It can also be watched on YouTube and Uefa.com.