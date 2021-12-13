Celtic near key signing, Liverpool legend in Hibs link, Rangers star urged to sign new deal, duo linked with Parkhead move - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Rangers and Celtic pulled further away from the chasing pack with their wins over Hearts and Motherwell respectively. Aberdeen’s resurgence continued as they jumped into the top six, while St Johnstone go in the opposite direction, dropping to the bottom of the table after the controversial loss to the Dons.

There are three more Premiership games during the week before the Premier Sports Cup final next weekend.

The rumour mill is starting to heat up with the opening of the transfer window around the corner. Clubs are trying to do business early to secure players in key positions without the need to rush at the end, while players in the final six months of their contract are of constant interest with their futures up in the air.

1. Celtic near Hatate deal Celtic are nearing a deal for Japanese star Reo Hatate. The 24-year-old's contract with Kawasaki Frontale expires at the end of January but the Parkhead club are looking to push through a deal early in the January transfer window. Hatate, who has held positive talks with the club, can play at left-back, the left of midfield or in the centre. (Sky Sports)

2. Fowler linked with Hibs job Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler has thrown his hat into the ring to become the next Hibs manager. The Easter Road club are under interim charge with David Gray in the managerial position following the exit of Jack Ross. Fowler is believed to have made contact with Hibs having managed in Australia and India. (Daily Record)

3. Celtic target duo Ange Postecoglou is looking to take advantage of the Japanese market to strengthen his Celtic side. As well as Reo Hatate, he is interested in Daizen Maeda and Yosuke Ideguchi. Maeda is someone who he worked with at Yokohama F. Marinos and is a speedy forward, while Ideguchi would be brought in from Gamba Osaka to add to the midfield. (Sky Sports)

4. Goldson urged to sign new eal Connor Goldson has been urged to sign a new Rangers contract by former Ibrox star Kyle Lafferty who has warned "he'll just become another player" if he moves back to England. Goldson's deal expires at the end of the season. Lafferty said: "I'd tell him to hold fire, taste Champions League football next season with Rangers and try take the club as far as they can go." (Daily Record)