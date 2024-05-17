What TV channel is Celtic v St Mirren? How to watch Celtic league trophy presentation

Everything you need to know ahead of Celtic’s title coronation

Celtic will be presented with the cinch Scottish Premiership trophy following their final league match of the season this weekend.

The Hoops clinched a third successive title with a game to spare thanks to a 5-0 win over Kilmarnock on Wednesday and a sell-out crowd is set to descend on Celtic Park to greet the champions as they lift the silverware following the match against St Mirren on Saturday.

It marks a victorious first season back in charge for Brendan Rodgers, who returned to the club last summer after three previous title wins in his first spell, and he will now look to lead his side to a league and cup double when they face Rangers in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park next Saturday.

Celtic will be presented with the league trophy following the match against St Mirren on Saturday. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The match will also bring the curtain down on a successful campaign for St Mirren who have secured fifth place – their highest finish since 1985 – and a first foray into European football since 1987-88, entering next season’s European Conference League at the second qualifying round stage.

Celtic have won seven of their last eight meetings with St Mirren in all competitions since a 2-0 defeat in September 2022. Indeed, the Hoops have already beaten the Buddies four times this season while the Paisley men have won just one of their last 35 visits to Celtic in all competitions, a 2-1 victory in January 2021 under Jim Goodwin.

Celtic v St Mirren match details

The Scottish Premiership fixture takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Kick-off is 12.30pm. The trophy presentation will take place on the pitch after full-time and is expected to get underway around 2.30pm.

Celtic v St Mirren TV channel

The game and post-match trophy presentation will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football with coverage starting at 11.30am. Highlights will be broadcast on Sportscene on BBC Scotland at 7.15pm and repeated on BBC One Scotland at 11.35pm after Match of the Day.

Celtic v St Mirren live stream

Sky Sports subscribers can watch on laptop, tablet or mobile via the Sky Go app. Those without a Sky Sports subscription can purchase a one-day pass from Now TV for a payment of £14.99 or sign up to a monthly membership for the current offer price of £26 per month for six months.

Celtic v St Mirren team news

Celtic are expected to go into the match with a clean bill of health after emerging from the midweek win over Kilmarnock with no injury concerns, however, Brendan Rodgers may look to rest one or two of his stars ahead of next week’s Scottish Cup final against Rangers.

St Mirren are missing Jonah Ayunga (knee) and Kwon Hyeok-kyu (hamstring) although the latter would not have been able to play against his parent club anyway having joined the Buddies on loan from Celtic in January.

Celtic v St Mirren referee and VAR

Matthew MacDermid is the match referee with Kevin Clancy on VAR duty.

Celtic v St Mirren match odds