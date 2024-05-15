Celtic v Rangers Scottish Cup final referee and VAR revealed as SFA confirm officials for Hampden showdown
The Scottish Football Association has confirmed the officiating team for next week’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden.
The Saturday, May 25 showdown will see the Glasgow rivals go head-to-head for the final silverware of the season with Rangers aiming for a cup double after lifting the Viaplay Cup in December while Celtic will clinch the league title tonight if they avoid defeat at Kilmarnock.
The SFA has appointed the Nick Walsh as the cup final referee with the 33-year-old set to take charge of his fourth Old Firm derby, and his second of the current campaign having overseen the controversial December league fixture at Celtic Park, which the hosts won 2-1.
Rangers claimed they had been wrongly denied a penalty for an Alistair Johnston handball in the match and demanded the release of the audio between Walsh and Willie Collum, who was on VAR duty that day.
Walsh will assisted at the national stadium by Calum Spence and David Roome with Steven McLean taking on the role of fourth official. John Beaton will be on VAR duty at Clydesdale House supported by assistant David McGeachie.
