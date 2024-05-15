Celtic v Rangers Scottish Cup final referee and VAR revealed as SFA confirm officials for Hampden showdown

Whistler to take charge of his fourth Old Firm derby

The Scottish Football Association has confirmed the officiating team for next week’s Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden.

The Saturday, May 25 showdown will see the Glasgow rivals go head-to-head for the final silverware of the season with Rangers aiming for a cup double after lifting the Viaplay Cup in December while Celtic will clinch the league title tonight if they avoid defeat at Kilmarnock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SFA has appointed the Nick Walsh as the cup final referee with the 33-year-old set to take charge of his fourth Old Firm derby, and his second of the current campaign having overseen the controversial December league fixture at Celtic Park, which the hosts won 2-1.

Referee Nick Walsh will take charge of the Scottish Cup final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden on May 15. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Rangers claimed they had been wrongly denied a penalty for an Alistair Johnston handball in the match and demanded the release of the audio between Walsh and Willie Collum, who was on VAR duty that day.