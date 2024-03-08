Celtic will look to bounce back from their defeat to Hearts when they host Livingston in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup on Sunday.

Brendan Rodgers’ side were beaten 2-0 at Tynecastle Park last weekend after losing winger Hyun-jun Yang to an early red card with the Celtic manager facing an SFA disciplinary hearing over his post-match comments towards the match officials.

A home tie against a Livingston side who sit six points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership having managed just one victory in their last 20 league games stretching back to October represents a favourable draw for Celtic as they aim to continue the defence their trophy.

Celtic host Livingston in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals on Sunday. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

The Parkhead side are heavy favourites to progress and after scoring seven goals in their last home match – netting six times before half-time against Dundee – it could be a long afternoon for David Martindale’s men if they succumb to early pressure.

Celtic v Livingston match details

The Scottish Cup quarter-final tie takes place at Celtic Park, Glasgow on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Celtic v Livingston TV channel

The match will be broadcast exclusively live on subscription channel Viaplay Sport 1 with coverage starting at 2pm. Match highlights from Celtic v Livingston and other ties will be shown on Sportscene on BBC One Scotland at 10.30pm on Sunday.

Celtic v Livingston live stream

Fans can watch a live stream of the Scottish Cup tie by subscribing at viaplay.com or downloading the Viaplay app. You can also add Viaplay to Amazon Prime as one of your channels.

Celtic v Livingston team news

Celtic will be without suspended winger Hyun-jun Yang following his red card against Hearts. Captain Callum McGregor remains a doubt with the calf/Achilles problem that saw him miss the defeat at Tynecastle. Reo Hatate (calf) is unlikely to feature before the international break while Maik Nawrocki (hamstring) remains out. Left-back Alexandro Bernabei has joined Brazilian side SC International on loan while Liel Abada has also departed after completing a £10m move to Charlotte FC in the MLS.

For Livingston, James Penrice (hip), Shaun Donnellan (hamstring) and Scott Pittman (Achilles) are all set to remain on the sidelines along with goalkeeper Jack Hamilton (groin).

Celtic v Livingston referee and VAR

Willie Collum is the match referee with Nick Walsh in charge of VAR.

