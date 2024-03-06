Brendan Rodgers charged by Scottish FA as Celtic boss faces possible ban for Rangers clash

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been charged by the Scottish FA over his post-match comments following the defeat to Hearts. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has been charged by the Scottish FA over his post-match comments towards the match officials following the 2-0 defeat by Hearts on Sunday.

The Northern Irishman accused referee Don Robertson and video assistant John Beaton in particular of “really poor officiating” after two key decisions went against his side following VAR reviews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rodgers claimed Beaton’s VAR intervention on the red card shown to Yang Hyun-jun was “incredible” after the winger was initially booked for catching Hearts defender Alex Cochrane with a high boot. He branded the penalty award against his side “worse” after Tomoki Iwata was harshly penalised for handball in the box following a VAR review.

After referencing Beaton by name, Rodgers stated: “I try to respect decisions and give the benefit of the doubt, but when I see that level of incompetence, which is the only word I can use, then that makes me worry for the game.”

As a result of those remarks, Rodgers is now facing a possible touchline ban after being served with an SFA Notice of Complaint which will see him summoned to a disciplinary hearing at Hampden on March 28. It raises the prospect of the Celtic manager being suspended from the dugout for the Old Firm fixture against Rangers at Ibrox on April 7.