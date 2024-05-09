4 . 2019: Ryan Kent - Rangers

Interestingly, the 2018/2019 season was not Kent's most productive during his time at Ibrox but still resulted in him winning the award. The ex-Liverpool youngster made his move permanent that summer for a reported fee of £7million and later went on to play a pivotal role in Rangers' 2021 title win. He was also a prominent part of the memorable Europa League run in 2022. However, Kent struggled for form in the following campaigns and was allowed to leave on a Bosman free transfer to Fenerbahçe last summer. He has barely featured in Turkey though, playing just eight times. Photo: Getty Images