Beating off competition from Rangers’ Ross McCausland, Motherwell’s Lennon Miller and Dundee’s Lyall Cameron, the 19-year-old was given the award after a series of magnificent performances at Rugby Park which have helped him team finish comfortably in the Scottish Premiership top six.
With Killie boss Derek McInnes already admitting that he is expecting bids for the teenager this summer, interest in Watson’s services are sure to be high as he attempts to develop into Scotland’s next big star like many of his predecessors.
But how far can Watson go? Is winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Season a guaranteed route to success? We look at the last 15 winners of the award to see what became of their careers.
1. 2003: Malik Tillman - Rangers
The Gers loan star enjoyed a positive spell at Ibrox and won last season's award. He didn't stick around in Glasgow though and made a summer move to the Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven. He is now a regular feature for the Dutch giants, scoring six goals this season as they comfortably won the title with games to spare. Photo: Getty Images
2. 2022: Liel Abada - Celtic
The Israeli winger enjoyed a hugely positive spell with Celtic under former boss Ange Postecoglou. However, just months after scoring in the Scottish Cup final win over Inverness, he departed the club to move to the MLS with Charlotte FC. Abada cited his departure from the club was due to personal reasons. He has since scored one goal in five games for his new side. Photo: Getty Images
3. 2021: David Turnbull - Celtic
The 2020/2021 season was one of Turnbull's best despite Celtic's second placed finished. He won the PFA Young Player of the Year and the Hoops' own Player of the Year in the same season. The ex-Motherwell man fell out of favour with Brendan Rodgers this year though and departed to English Championship outfit Cardiff City in January 2024, where he has struggled, contributing just one assist in 17 games as the Bluebirds finished in 12th place. Photo: Getty Images
4. 2019: Ryan Kent - Rangers
Interestingly, the 2018/2019 season was not Kent's most productive during his time at Ibrox but still resulted in him winning the award. The ex-Liverpool youngster made his move permanent that summer for a reported fee of £7million and later went on to play a pivotal role in Rangers' 2021 title win. He was also a prominent part of the memorable Europa League run in 2022. However, Kent struggled for form in the following campaigns and was allowed to leave on a Bosman free transfer to Fenerbahçe last summer. He has barely featured in Turkey though, playing just eight times. Photo: Getty Images