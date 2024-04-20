Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts and Rangers stars picked in PFA team of year - but Hibs miss out

The PFA Scotland Premiership team of the year has been announced, with representatives from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee, Hearts, Motherwell and Rangers selected.

Voted for by the players, the PFA revealed the XI on Saturday morning ahead of the Scottish Cup semi-final between Aberdeen and Celtic at Hampden. There are four players from Celtic, three from Rangers and one from Aberdeen, Dundee, Hearts and Motherwell.

Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland has been the stand-out performer between the sticks, while Rangers’ goalscoring captain James Tavernier and Dundee’s impressive Liverpool loanee Owen Beck are selected at right-back and left-back respectively. Celtic centre-halves Cameron Carter-Vickers and Liam Scales make up the back four.

Motherwell's Theo Bair is part of three-man strike-force that does not include any Old Firm players.

In midfield, Celtic duo Matt O'Riley and Callum McGregor are in alongside Rangers' John Lundstram, but there are no Old Firm forwards in the three-man strike-force. The league's top scorer Lawrence Shankland, who has been in excellent form for Hearts, is picked alongside Motherwell's Theo Bair and Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski.