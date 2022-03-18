What channel is the Celtic match on? TV details for Ross County match

Celtic's Cameron Carter-Vickers (L) and Carl Starfelt (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

It’s a rare traditional Saturday afternoon start for Ange Postecoglou’s side and, with second-placed Rangers not in action until Sunday due to their European involvement, there’s an opportunity for the league leaders to move six points clear at the summit.

They’ll need to defeat the Dingwall side though – here’s how to tune in for the match.

Match details

Who: Celtic v Ross County

What: cinch Premeirship

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 3pm, Saturday, March 19, 2022

Referee: Don Robertson – click here

How to watch

As a 3pm kick-off there won’t be any TV coverage for Saturday’s game however Celtic will stream the match for season ticket holders unble to make it along to Parkhead. Detail are avialble through the Pass to Paradise service.

There is also a pay-per-view option for £12.99 available.

BBC One will show highlights at 11pm on Sportscene for viewers north of the border, with an early viewing also available on BBC Scotland channel and iPlayer at 7pm.

Previous meetings?

On County’s last trip to Glasgow they lost 3-0 to their hosts with goals from Cameron Carter-Vickers and an Albian Ajeti double. The win came between two defeats to Livingston and Rangers but since then Celtic’s domestic form has been strong.

Last season seems a long time ago now but County did shock Neil Lennon’s side last November, winning 2-0 at Celtic Park and under John Hughes the Staggies also defeated his former side 1-0 in Dingwall.

Odds

Result: Celtic 1/7 (betway, Boylesports) Draw 8/1 (Skybet, McBookie) Ross County 20/1 (William Hill, Bet365)

Other bets: Both teams to Score 5/4 (betway)