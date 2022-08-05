What channel is the Celtic game v Ross County on? Is it on TV? Live stream and coverage details

Celtic's Jota celebrates after making it 2-0 in the club's last outing at Dingwall in April. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

A rare Saturday 3pm scheduling for a fixture that sees Ross County play host to one of the Glasgow clubs, the game marks the first home league game of the campaign for the Highland side.

Malky Mackay’s men come into it on the back of an opening weekend 2-1 loss against Hearts at Tynecastle that didn’t do justice to a stirring first-half display in which they should have been a couple of goals in front. It was a different story as Celtic raised the league flag in celebration of last season’s title success at a packed home stadium before facing Aberdeen. They ran out comfortable 2-0 winners with a beezer of a hit from Jota sealing victory.

County are likely to offer a sterner test to the Scottish champions – as evidenced by the sides’ meetings at the Global Energy Stadium last season. Ange Postecoglou’s men did win both fixtures, but required a 96th minute header from Anthony Ralston to see off their opponents in mid-December. Celtic had an easier time of it in recording a 2-0 success at the same venue in April, with Jota also then on the scoresheet.

Ross County v Celtic match details

Who: Ross County v Celtic

Why: Second round fixture of the cinch Premiership

When: Saturday, August 6, 3pm

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

Is the Ross County v Celtic match on TV?

The match isn’t available on television, or streaming platforms. The PPV option clubs were granted disposition to offer over the past two seasons as a consequence of the pandemic has been discontinued, with the SPFL taking a hardline on piracy of their broadcast rights.

