What channel is the Celtic game on? TV details for afternoon match against Ferencvaros

Ange Postecoglou has spoken of his admiration of Hungarian football having worked closely with Magyars legend Ferenc Puskas and is hoping some of the football legend’s influence will aid his side in their group exploits after defeats to Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis.

Match details

Celtic Park will look different from the usual Europa League night, on Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Who: Celtic v Ferencvaros

What: UEFA Europa League group G

Where: Celtic Park, Glasgow

When: 3pm, Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

Referee: Jakob Kehlet (Denmark)

How to watch the match

The match will be shown live on BT Sport, on the main channel (Sky ch. 413 / Virgin ch. 527) and coverage begins at 3pm. That means the game is also available to stream online via BT Sports app.

Why is it so early?

Europa League matches are not usually 3pm kick-offs, nor are they usually played on a Tuesday. The fixture schedule had originally scheduled this match for Thursday, in Hungary however Celtic requested a fixture switch and complications – detailed here – led to the odd kick-off time and date.

Have they met before?

Yes, and not long ago either. Only last year the Hungarian side were in Glasgow in a UEFA Champions League qualifier, and it went the visitors’ way – eliminating Neil Lennon's side at the earliest stage for more than a decade. Like this week's match, external factors meant this was another slightly unusual encounter – though it had a more orthodox start and finish time, the match was a one-off tie played behind closed doors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferencvaros won 2-1 with a Ryan Christie goal all Celtic had to show on a disappointing evening.

