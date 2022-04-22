What channel is the Celtic game on? Ross County match TV details, live stream, kick-off time

The Parkhead side will need to bounce back from their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers at Hampden last weekend as they aim to, at worst, maintain their six-point advantage in the title race ahead of the final Old Firm meeting of the season at Celtic Park the following weekend.

By the time Celtic kick off in Dingwall on Sunday, they will know how their title rivals have fared, with Rangers’ trip to Motherwell rearranged and brought forward to Saturday to give the Ibrox side an extra day to prepare for their Europa League semi-final first leg clash against RB Leipzig in Germany on Thursday.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For Ross County, who secured their top six place with a 1-0 win over Aberdeen at Pittodrie in the final match before the split, there is the prospect of qualifying for Europe for the first time in the club’s history, with fourth and fifth place finishes ensuring a place in the Europa Conference League qualifying rounds.

Here is how to watch the action at the Global Energy Stadium …

Match details

Who: Ross County v Celtic

Anthony Ralston scored an injury-time winner on Celtic's last visit to Ross County in December. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

What: Scottish Premiership matchday 34

Where: Global Energy Stadium, Dingwall

When: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 2.30pm.

Is Ross County v Celtic on TV? Is there a live stream?

The match is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Football (Sky channel 403, Virgin channel 503). Coverage starts at 2pm - half an hour before kick-off.

Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

Non-subscribers can purchase a one-off day pass via Now TV for £9.99.

Match highlights will be shown on Sportscene at 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel, and again at 11.40pm on BBC One.

Previous meetings

Celtic have claimed maximum points from their three previous meetings with Ross County this season but needed a goal deep into injury-time from Anthony Ralston to secure a 2-1 win on their last visit to Dingwall in December. The most recent head-to-head at Celtic Park last month ended in a comfortable 4-0 win for the hosts after County were reduced to 10 men in the first half. The first meeting of the season in Glasgow’s east end in September ended in a 3-0 win to Celtic.

Team news

Ross County have Kayne Ramsay back from suspension. Ramsay served a two-match ban following a challenge on Tom Rogic when the teams met last month.

Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness.

Celtic are missing Josip Juranovic after the full-back suffered a knock against Rangers at Hampden.

The Croatia international will miss a couple of weeks at least, according to manager Ange Postecoglou.

Celtic otherwise have a full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain.

Odds