Neil Lennon reveals the current Celtic player he wishes he had last season

The failed 10-in-a-row bid put enormous pressure on Lennon and resulted in the Northern Irishman handing in his resignation last February with the club 18 points behind Rangers in the Premiership.

Postecoglou was appointed as his replacement in the summer and Lennon has been hugely impressed with the work of the former Australia head coach, revealing the pair have chatted on numerous occasions.

Lennon, who is now in charge of Cypriot side Omonia Nicosia, has watched his former side undergo a complete rebuild and he pinpointed the one Postecoglou signing he would have liked to have had at his disposal last season.

Lennon told PLZ: "Ange's been a breath of fresh air. I think his style of football is great to watch.

"I think he's a genuinely a really good guy. I've spoken to him on a lot of occasions.

"He's rebuilt the squad, which needed doing, everybody knew that.

Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon has heaped praise on his successor, Ange Postecoglou. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

"But I think some of the players he's brought in have been fantastic.

"I really like Kyogo Furuhashi and I wish I'd had Joe Hart last season!

"Ange is on the cusp now of winning the title which would be a remarkable achievement.

"You never say it's over until it's over, but you've got six points and a really good goal difference.

"Obviously losing the semi-final is a sore one but over the piece they've been so consistent since October.

"Psychologically the win against Rangers in February was a huge shot in the arm for the club and Ange himself.