What channel is the Celtic game at Dundee Utd on? TV details, kick-off time, referee, how Premiership title can be won

A draw at Tannadice last season confirmed Rangers as champions and now, at the same ground, Celtic have the chance to confirm their status as champions for 2021-22.

With a title party in prospect Celtic fans have already sold out the away allocation and attempts to gain entry elsewhere in the stadium saw United cancel scores of tickets over segregation fears.

Security has also been ramped up on Tayside for the visit of Ange Postecoglou’s team but for those unable to gain access and watch the game live, here’s how to watch the vital Premiership clash, and what Celtic need to be crowned champions.

Match details

Who: Dundee Utd v Celtic

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Tannadice, Dundee

Celtic's Reo Hatate (L) and Dundee United's Ian Harkes during a cinch Premiership match between Celtic and Dundee United at Celtic Park, on January 29, 2022, in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

When: Wednesday, May 11, 2022. 7.30pm

Referee: Nick Walsh

How to watch

Sky Sports will screen the anticipated title party live, on Sky Sports Football channel (Sky 403, Virgin 503) with coverage beginning at 7pm and half an hour of build-up. The programme is preceded by highlights from the weekend win over Hearts that put Celtic on the brink of the title.

That also means a stream of the game will be available online vi the Sky Go app and NOW TV.

For those without a subscription package, BBC Sportscene will show highlights at 10.40pm on BBC One, and again available to strem online via the iPlayer.

Previous meetings?

The last match between the sides was a 3-0 win at Tannadice for Ange Postecoglou’s side in the Scottish Cup quarter final – the same score the last time the sides met there on league business too.

Celtic also defeated United 1-0 at Parkhead as well as a n early season draw 1-1 at home.

How can Celtic win the title?

Celtic are currently six points ahead of Rangers with a superior goal difference in the cinch Premiership table. Two games, and a potential six points, remain so a single point will be enough for Ange Postecoglou’s side to guarantee the title.

Even a defeat might be enough if Rangers can’t win at home to Ross County. Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team needs all six points to even draw level in the standings if Celtic don’t add further points to their tally. That scenario is still unlikely to end in anything else than a Parkhead victory given the significant goal difference which would need to be overhauled too.

Odds

