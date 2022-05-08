What channel is Rangers v Dundee Utd on? How to watch, kick-off time, previous meetings

Matters are a lot different, and far removed from Eintracht Frankfurt in ten days’ time though with Dundee United coming to Glasgow keen to fulfil their own European aspirations and earn a place in continental competition next season.

Domestically the game has a lot riding on it and anything other than a Rangers win will make mathematically sure the cinch Premiership title is Celtic’s after their 4-1 win over Hearts yesterday placed them on the brink.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tam Courts’ side have beaten Rangers already this season as well as one loss and a draw in the cinch Premiership and head to Ibrox on the back of mixed form – a win over Motherwell last week followed two draws and a win.

Rangers of course are rocking having earned a euphoric win over RB Leipzig on Thursday night with the prospect of two cup finals in four days next week.

Here’s how to watch the vital Premiership clash ...

Match details

Who: Rangers v Dundee Utd

Dundee United's Tony Watt and Rangers' James Tavernier during a Cinch Premiership match in February. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

What: cinch Premiership

Where: Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow

When: Sunday, May 8, 2022. 3pm.

The sides split the points on their last meeting, much to Ryan Kent's frustration. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

How to watch

RangersTV will carry coverage of the match and BBC Sportscene will also show highlights at 7.15pm on the BBC Scotland channel and at 11.45pm on BBC One and will be available to stream via BBC iPlayer.

Previous meetings?

The teams have been fairly even so far. Rangers won at Ibrox in August to avenge their 1-0 defeat at Tannadice earlier in the season – the match which halted their unbeaten league run stretching back to March 2020. United also took a point from the last match – a 1-1 draw on Tayside.

Anything else?

Celtic are currently nine points ahead of Rangers with a superior goal difference in the cinch Premiership table, having played one game more. Two games remain and a potential six points on offer for Ange Postecoglou’s side, while Rangers’ three offer Giovanni van Bronckhorst nine. Therefore anything other than a home win this afternoon will crown new Premiership champions.

Incidentally United had the similar say at this juncture of last season – holding Celtic to a Sunday draw which handed Rangers the title following their win over St Mirren a day earlier.

Odds

Result: Rangers 1/5 (skybet, BoyleSports) Draw 13/2 (bet365) Dundee United 14/1 (Various)